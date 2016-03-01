BEIJING, March 1 Airbus expects its new China A330 completion and delivery centre to deliver a jet per month starting in 2017, rising to two per month in the following two years, the firm's China head said on Tuesday.

Airbus China chief Eric Chen was speaking to media in Beijing ahead of a ground-breaking ceremony for the centre in the neighbouring city of Tianjin. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)