* Forecasts demand for 5,400 new aircraft in China over 20
years
* Considering higher output rate at Tianjin A320 plant
* Expects China to need more wide-body jets over time
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 2 Airbus expects China's
aviation market, the world's second-largest, to emerge unscathed
from an economic slowdown thanks to robust demand for
international travel, the planemaker's chief executive said.
"The economy is slowing down. This is true globally, this is
not true for our market," Fabrice Bregier told reporters in
Tianjin where Airbus is adding a completion and delivery centre
for its wide-body A330 planes alongside an existing assembly
plant for A320 planes.
"We believe over the next five years, plus 10 percent growth
year-on-year in already the world's second biggest market is a
very cautious assumption," Bregier, president and chief
executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said.
Even though the Chinese economy has lost some steam,
aircraft makers like Airbus and Boeing remain buoyant
about air travel demand in the country.
Airbus expect China to need 5,400 new aircraft over 20
years. It is considering boosting its bets on China, and at the
same time studying whether to increase the production rate there
at its A320 assembly line, Airbus China chief Eric Chen said.
Boeing also signed a cooperation document with Commercial
Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) to build a completion
centre for its 737 passenger jets in China.
Asked whether Airbus would some day open an assembly
facility for wide-body jets in China, Bregier said: "We never
say never. But so far we don't have a business case."
Final assembly for wide-body aircraft is more complex and
more costly, he said, adding that Airbus needed more quantity to
justify such a move.
Adding wide-body is a more viable option for Chinese
airlines due to the country's fast-growing outbound leisure
volume and lack of slots at major airports, he said.
CHANGE OVER TIME
Currently, narrow-body jets still take a major share in the
country's overall fleet.
But Bregier expect that to change over time.
"China has focused, rightly so, on single-aisles
(narrow-body aircraft) and will continue to procure a lot of
single-aisles. But I am sure they will be getting more
wide-bodies."
The number of Chinese leisure travellers going overseas for
the first time topped 100 million in 2014, official data shows.
Foreign travel is tipped to grow another 10 percent this year as
the United States, France and Australia ease visa policies.
State-owned carriers Air China, China Eastern
Airlines, China Southern Airlines and
their subsidiaries dominate the Chinese airline market, but they
increasingly face stiff competition from HNA Group subsidiary
Hainan Airlines and budget airline Spring Airlines
.
Aircraft leasing firms owned by Chinese banks and companies
are also becoming an important source of planes globally.
Collectively, these airlines and leasing firms have placed
orders for hundreds of Airbus and Boeing aircraft worth tens of
billions of dollars.
