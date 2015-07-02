PARIS, July 2 Airbus is to help China set up
production of aircraft seats and galleys in a move to ease
shortages and delays that have threatened disruption to global
aircraft production.
Planemakers including Airbus, Boeing and
Embraer have been wrestling for more than a year with
delayed deliveries of aircraft seats or galleys from suppliers
including France's Zodiac Aerospace.
Its main rival, B/E Aerospace of the United States,
has also been reported by U.S. media to have suffered some
supply delays.
The decision to help foster the development of seats and
galleys in China was among a set of agreements signed during a
visit to Toulouse by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on
Thursday.
Airbus officials believe there are too few suppliers of
cabin equipment to keep up with the rapid increases in aircraft
production.
"With the increases we are seeing in aircraft production at
Airbus and other manufacturers, you have seen all the reports of
problems ... so there is clearly a need to bring in new
suppliers," Eric Zanin, head of the A330 programme, told
reporters during the signing ceremony.
"We can't be at the mercy of two or three large cabin
suppliers who have difficulty in increasing production."
Zodiac has said it is confident of eliminating delays in
seat production by the end of its Sept/August fiscal year.
B/E Aerospace did not respond to a request to comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Toulouse and Alwyn Scott in
Seatttle; Editing by Alison Williams)