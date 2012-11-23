(Updates to add details of deal, context)
HONG KONG Nov 23 China Eastern Airlines
, one of the country's top three carriers,
has agreed to buy 60 Airbus A320 aircraft for about
$5.4 billion, expected to be delivered in stages from 2014 to
2017.
This is the first major deal involving Europe's Airbus and a
Chinese airliner after the European Union agreed on Nov. 12 to
"stop the clock" for a year on plans to force non-EU airlines to
adopt its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
The new aircraft will help the airline satisfy rising demand
for domestic medium- and short-haul passenger routes, China
Eastern said on Friday. The deal is subject to approval by the
airline's shareholders and mainland regulators.
In a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed,
China Eastern said it planned to fund the purchase from its
working capital, commercial bank loans and other sources it
didn't specify.
While this may increase its debt-to-equity ratio, the
airline said it did not expect the deal to have a substantial
impact on its cashflow position or its business operation.
China Eastern said it had also entered a disposal agreement
with Airbus for eight of its Canadair Regional Jets and 10
Embraer Regional Jets that have a combined book value of 1.5
billion yuan ($240 million).
These 18 aircraft are expected to be delivered to Airbus in
stages from 2014 to 2016. China Eastern said it received these
aircrafts between 2000 and 2007, which now have an average usage
of about 8.2 years.
Airbus' Paris-listed shares was down 1.8 percent at 1120
GMT, having pared losses on the day. Shares of China Eastern
Airlines rose 1.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in
Shanghai on Friday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)