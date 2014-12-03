PARIS Dec 3 Leasing company CIT Aerospace has confirmed an order for the recently launched A330-900neo, an upgraded version of Europe's most-sold wide-body jet, planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday.

The CIT Group unit firmed up an order for 15 A330-900neo and five of the current-generation A321 aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.

The combined order is worth $5 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon.)