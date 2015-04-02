PARIS, April 2 Leasing company CIT has ordered
five additional Airbus A321 aircraft worth $570 million
based on list prices, the European planemaker said in a
statement on Thursday.
The latest firm purchase brings CIT's total order for the
A320 family of jetliners to 205 aircraft, including 155 with
normal engines and 50 with the new-engine option, Airbus said.
"We continue to see strong demand for the A320 Family CEO
and NEO models from operators looking to grow their business,"
said Jeff Knittel, president of CIT Transportation &
International Finance.
"The larger A321 in particular is becoming an increasingly
sought after model, as steady passenger growth encourages
airlines to deploy larger fuel-efficient aircraft."
