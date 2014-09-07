FRANKFURT, Sept 7 More than half a dozen current
and former managers at European plane maker Airbus will
face a criminal court hearing in Paris next month in a
long-running insider trading case, Der Spiegel magazine
reported.
The managers are alleged to have known about delays to the
A380 superjumbo project when they sold shares in former Airbus
parent EADS in early 2006. The announcement of delays prompted a
sharp fall in the EADS stock price.
All the accused parties have denied wrongdoing.
The Paris court is due to begin hearing the case on Oct. 3,
Der Spiegel said.
"We are supporting our current and former management. They
have all been cleared by the (French market regulator) AMF back
in 2009 and we expect this to happen again," an Airbus Group
spokesman said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane
Merriman)