FRANKFURT Feb 12 Dealing with the wing
cracks found in Airbus A380 superjumbos could cost the European
plane maker up to 100 million euros ($132 million), a German
magazine reported.
Checking and repairing the wings of the 69 aircraft already
in service could cost about 70 million euros, weekly Der Spiegel
said on Sunday, citing unidentified industry experts and people
at Airbus.
Changing the production process at Airbus, which is a unit
of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co., would
account for the remainder, it said.
The magazine cited an Airbus spokesman as saying a long-term
technical solution would by found by the summer but that he
would not comment on costs.
European air safety officials extended checks for A380 wing
cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet on Wednesday and said the
defects could pose a safety risk if ignored.