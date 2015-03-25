(Updates with completion of sale, price paid by institutions)
PARIS, March 25 Airbus Group sold a
further 17.5 percent stake in business and fighter jet maker
Dassault Aviation on Wednesday as it unwinds its
16-year-old link to its defence market rival.
After the sale of around 1.61 million ordinary shares that
raised 1.64 billion euros ($1.80 billion), Airbus' stake will
drop to about 24.6 percent from 42 percent.
Airbus began cutting its stake in November and said at the
time it would make its "best efforts" to sell more by the end of
June through placements.
The initial disposal followed months of negotiations between
Airbus, Dassault and the French government, on whose behalf
Airbus holds its stake.
The holding arrangement has been considered outdated by its
management, and some investors who have urged it to cash out.
Airbus announced the sale of a 15 percent holding initially
on Wednesday, and then raised the amount to 17.5 percent later
in the day.
Dassault Aviation bought a 460,000-share block of the stock
amounting to 5 percent of its share capital at 980 euros per
share, a 21 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 1,240
euros.
The institutional investors bought the remainder of what was
offered, paying 1,030 euros per share, about a 17 percent
discount.
Dassault Aviation shares were suspended on Wednesday.
The placement was accompanied by an over-allotment option of
up to 120,000 shares, Airbus said.
Airbus said the proceeds would be used for "general
corporate purposes".
BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan acted as joint bookrunners for the placement.
($1 = 0.9126 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely, Keith Weir
and Susan Thomas)