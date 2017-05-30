BERLIN May 30 The Europe-wide process of defence industry consolidation will continue to completion in coming years, Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said on Tuesday, adding that governments needed to harmonise export rules to facilitate this.

"Most of the defence industry is European, and those areas that are not yet (consolidating) Europe-wide will consolidate in coming years," he told a business forum in Berlin, adding that the governments that wanted this to happen would need to harmonise their export rules.

"We cannot just have German export rules and French export rules and Spanish," he said. "We need EU rules." (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)