PARIS Aug 30 Airbus delivered more aircraft in
August than for the same period in any previous year, its top
planemaking executive said on Tuesday: a breakthrough that
improves its chances of meeting this year's targets after
earlier delays in receiving parts.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of French
business leaders, Fabrice Bregier did not give numbers for total
deliveries, which have not yet been completed, but said Airbus
had hit a crucial target of 6 A350 deliveries this month.
"We tend to deliver a lot of planes in the last few days of
the month, but what I can already tell you is that it will be
the best month of August in Airbus's history, in terms of the
number of planes delivered," said Bregier, who is president and
chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix)