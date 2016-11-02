BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG Nov 2 Airbus expects to sell around 670 aircraft this year, matching its planned deliveries, Mark Pearman-Wright, head of leasing and investor marketing, told the Airline Economics conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Airbus Group officially targets more than 650 commercial deliveries, but the company's finance director last week told analysts that it actually would deliver more than 670.
Airbus posted 566 gross orders between January and September. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.