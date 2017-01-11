TOULOUSE Jan 11 Planemaker Airbus is
expecting to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Airbus delivered a record 688 planes in 2016 after a
last-minute rush to produce planes in December and said it
expects a smoother production rate in 2017.
"We will continue to ramp up. As of today, we will be above
700 deliveries," Fabrice Bregier said when asked about expected
deliveries for 2017, adding a more precise figure would be given
when parent Airbus Group reports results on February 22.
Responding to concerns of slowing orders, sales chief John
Leahy said any order deferrals were manageable because the
planemaker had a large backlog.
"Right now we are overbooked and if I don't get some
deferrals someone will be unhappy," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)