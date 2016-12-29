(Corrects paragraph 5 to show two more Rolls-Royce A380s will
come in 2016, not 2017. Removes sentence in paragraph 3 on
testing new aircraft)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI Dec 29 Emirates, the world's
biggest long-haul airline, has taken delivery of its first
Rolls-Royce engine-powered Airbus A380
superjumbo and has resolved its dispute with the engine maker
over a technical issue.
The A380 jet arrived in Dubai on Thursday morning, two days
after Airbus said it would delay the delivery of 12 A380s to the
airline over the next two years.
An Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters the Rolls-Royce engine
jet had arrived, but declined to say when it would be deployed
for passenger services.
The three-class configured jet was originally scheduled for
delivery on Dec. 2. Emirates also operates two-class, business
and economy A380s.
The airline "has come to an agreement with Rolls-Royce on
the technical issue relating to engines for our A380s," a
different spokeswoman told Reuters, adding two more Rolls-Royce
powered A380s would be delivered before the end of 2016.
Planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday it had delayed deliveries
to Emirates of six A380s in 2017 and six in 2018 following
agreements between Emirates and Rolls-Royce as well as Emirates
and Airbus.
Emirates President Tim Clark said on Nov. 18 the airline had
some technical issues with the Rolls-Royce engines.
Rolls-Royce is to supply engines for 50 Emirates A380 jets.
The $9.2 billion deal, announced in April 2015, was the largest
order in the history of the British company.
Emirates is the biggest operator of the A380 having ordered
142 of the superjumbo jets. The rest of its A380 fleet uses
Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General Electric and
Pratt & Whitney.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by MarkPotter)