BARCELONA, Sept 26 Britain's export credit
agency said it is not targeting any date for restoring
financial support for Airbus jets and two sources said
European government export financing, suspended this year amid a
corruption probe, may not be available before 2017.
Airbus Group predicted in July that government export
credits would resume in the fourth quarter of this year.
"We are working with Airbus to get comfortable with their
compliance system," Pat Cauthery, head of aviation at UK Export
Finance, told the ISTAT Europe aviation conference, adding that
he did not want to be drawn on a particular timetable.
Two people familiar with the matter said export credits for
Airbus were unlikely to resume in any material quantity before
2017.
"It is basically over for this year," a person with
knowledge of the discussions said.
Asked about that prediction, a spokesman for Airbus Group
said it had "no comment on unsubstantiated rumours".
