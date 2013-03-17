PARIS, March 17 Europe's Airbus has
landed a major aircraft order from Indonesian budget carrier
Lion Air, sources familiar with the matter said, breaking the
grip of its U.S. rival Boeing at one of the world's
fastest-growing airlines.
The multi-billion-dollar deal is set to be announced on
Monday at a ceremony witnessed by French President Franciois
Hollande, the sources said.
Lion Air announced a record 201-plane order from Boeing
worth $21 billion at list prices in front of U.S. President
Barack Obama in late 2011, prompting European efforts to capture
part of Indonesia's spectacular aviation growth.
France said earlier Hollande would meet Airbus Chief
Executive Fabrice Bregier on Monday to celebrate "a major
industrial deal," but his office declined further comment.
French newspaper Les Echos reported on its website that Lion
Air would buy over 200 Airbus aircraft. Airbus declined comment.