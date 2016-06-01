BERLIN, June 1 Airbus Group Chief
Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday the company would solve
the problems with its A400M transport plane that have resulted
in production delays.
Enders told reporters at the ILA airshow in Berlin he was
convinced "that in the foreseeable future we can do that
together with our partners."
"We are working intensively to solve the issues in
production, which currently have a lot to do with engine
problems, and to ratchet up production," he said.
On whether Airbus could hit its original target of
delivering 20 or more A400M planes this year, Enders said: "I
can't say today."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)