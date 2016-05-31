BERLIN May 31 Germany is not considering cancelling the troubled Airbus Group SE A400M transport plane program despite an ongoing series of problems, a German government source said Tuesday.

Airbus expects to deliver four to six A400M aircraft to the German military this year, the source said. The government is looking at options to deal with a temporary bottleneck in transport needs through leasing and other bilateral options with France, Britain and the United States, said the source.

Neither Airbus nor enginemaker MTU Aero Engines AG expect that current issues with the A400M engine will necessitate a major redesign of the engine, said the source. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Madeline Chambers)