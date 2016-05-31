BERLIN May 31 Germany is not considering
cancelling the troubled Airbus Group SE A400M transport
plane program despite an ongoing series of problems, a German
government source said Tuesday.
Airbus expects to deliver four to six A400M aircraft to the
German military this year, the source said. The government is
looking at options to deal with a temporary bottleneck in
transport needs through leasing and other bilateral options with
France, Britain and the United States, said the source.
Neither Airbus nor enginemaker MTU Aero Engines AG
expect that current issues with the A400M engine will
necessitate a major redesign of the engine, said the source.
