By Sabine Siebold
BERLIN May 13 Airbus Group SE wants to
swap out airframe components in Germany's A400M transport planes
after cracks were discovered in a French A400M aircraft, the
German defence ministry told lawmakers on Friday.
Benedikt Zimmer, who heads the ministry's arms acquisitions
department, notified the German parliament's defence committee
about the company's plans late on Friday, in a document seen by
Reuters. In the notification, he said the swap could take up to
seven months to complete.
Airbus now needs to submit a comprehensive plan to deal with
various problems that have affected the long-delayed A400M,
including significant gearbox glitches on its turboprop engines,
Zimmer told lawmakers.
Airbus confirmed it had identified an unknown cracking
behavior in a part made of an aluminum alloy during quality
control checks in 2011. It said the issue did not affect flight
safety and repairs agreed with its customers would be
incorporated into regular maintenance and upgrade schedules.
Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus, but
deliveries have been delayed as Europe's largest aerospace
company grapples with production delays.
The repairs would be completed as part of ongoing
modifications of the three A400M aircraft that have already been
delivered to Germany, Zimmer told lawmakers.
Germany has demand retrofits of the three aircraft which did
not meet requirements such as air dropping of paratroopers and
equipment, and medical evacuations.
Germany's military is concerned that the issues could lead
to further delays, and has begun weighing possible ways to cover
its military transport needs, according to a spokesman for the
ministry.
Possible alternatives include joint purchases with France of
other planes, such as the C-130J transport planes built by
Lockheed Martin Corp or Boeing Co's C-17 cargo
planes, or service life extensions for its ageing fleet of
Transall transport planes, said the spokesman.
Current plans call for Germany to phase out the Transall
planes that were built in the 1960s by 2021.
A classified government defence report obtained by Reuters
said the raft of problems facing the A400M made it difficult to
plan for further deliveries given the "high number of
manufacturer-caused risks."
The report also questioned whether the aircraft would ever
achieve the required self-defence capabilities and be able to
refuel helicopters in mid-air, according to the report.
Despite the issues, the defence ministry is not considering
terminating the programme, according to a spokesman. "The
question of cancelling the programme is not up for discussion at
the moment," he said.
