* Air force investigating oil leaks, hydraulics
* Company says to support military investigation
* Ministry says A400M incident "very aggravating"
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme
BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany is investigating whether
engine trouble in an Airbus A400M, which broke down
during a visit by Germany's defence minister to Lithuania,
represents a new technical problem for the plane, Europe's
largest defence project.
Germany's defence ministry described Tuesday's incident,
which follows years of delays and technical issues for the
A400M, as "very aggravating".
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was on her first
foreign trip on the plane, which was meant to showcase the
capabilities of the multinational programme. She had to fly home
on another older plane, leaving the A400M behind.
A German defence ministry spokesman said the air force was
investigating oil leaks discovered in one of the plane's four
engines during a routine check after arrival in Lithuania.
"The company knows what needs to be done. We want a reliable
and efficient aircraft," the spokesman said on Wednesday.
Airbus, which has already written off over 5 billion euros
on the programme after gearbox problems and fuselage cracks,
said it was doing all it could to help with any analysis
required, adding that an Airbus pilot was standing by to help
return the defective aircraft to Germany.
"We are shocked and deeply regret that the defence minister
and her delegation suffered significant travel consequences as a
result of the breakdown of an A400M," an Airbus spokesman said.
The A400M programme is years behind schedule, with Germany's
share of the costs having risen to 9.6 billion euros ($10.2
billion) from an initial estimate of 8.1 billion.
Germany is the largest customer for A400M, which was
initially developed for seven European NATO nations at a cost of
20 billion euros.
The latest episode followed a report that Germany hoped to
maintain access to more A400M planes by signing pooling
agreements with several countries, instead of selling on 13 of
the 53 aircraft it is due to buy.
German officials said new aircraft often experienced
"growing pains" but it was unclear if the latest issue revealed
a new technical challenge. A German air force spokesman said
investigators were focused on the engine's hydraulic system, but
had no further details.
The defence ministry spokesman said Germany had a good
contract with Airbus that allowed it to demand compensation for
delays and other issues.
Germany only took delivery of the defective A400M - the
first delivered with self-defence equipment - in December.
A second was delivered one or two weeks ago, and German
sources said they expected to receive eight or nine more A400M
aircraft this year.
Airbus said it had made great strides on the programme over
the last year, with the total A400M fleet now having logged more
than 40,000 flight hours.
