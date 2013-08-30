BERLIN Aug 30 Germany's government is still
ready to negotiate with Airbus over payment of a long-disputed
development loan worth more than 600 million euros, the economy
ministry said on Friday, denying a newspaper report that talks
with the planemaker had failed.
"The economy ministry remains willing to talk. We expect
that a constructive solution is possible," the ministry said in
a statement.
"Airbus has committed to strengthening the research and
development capacities in Germany. The economy ministry is
awaiting concrete proposals and their implementation."
Earlier, German daily Die Welt quoted from a paper, which
Airbus had sent to those German federal states that are home to
the planemaker's bases, that the drawn-out talks had
"realistically speaking finally failed".
Germany and Airbus have been at loggerheads over the
remaining 623 million euro part of a 1.1 billion euro loan. They
have fought over the allocation of jobs for Airbus A350 jets and
sources have said Airbus is unwilling to give guarantees over
the share of work on the latest jet as long as Germany holds
back the loan.
Berlin, for its part, wants guarantees about work on future
Airbus projects and says Airbus has not stuck to its commitment.
Despite having a working share of 34 percent in Airbus'
long-distance plane A350, Germany has only paid 15 percent of
the European development loan, "practically forcing Airbus to
correct its German working share downwards", the newspaper said.
Airbus declined comment.
A source close to the company said Chief Executive Tom
Enders - who is also upset over Germany's obstruction of a
planned merger last year with BAE Systems - was
considering reducing the share of A350s built in Germany.