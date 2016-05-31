BERLIN May 31 Germany has no plans to sell its
11 percent stake in Airbus Group SE, Europe's largest
aerospace company, a senior German government official said on
Tuesday.
Brigitte Zypries, parliamentary state secretary at the
German Economics Ministry, told Reuters that Germany had in the
past considered selling its stake in the European aerospace firm
to cash in on gains in Airbus shares, but decided to maintain
its stake to preserve its voice on the company's board.
"It has proven valuable as a instrument to ensure us a role
in the company's management, Zypries said in an interview.
"We want to remain a country that can play a role in Airbus
and maintain and strengthen this European company as a European
company," Zypries said on the eve of the Berlin air show. "This
stake in Airbus is not up for discussion."
Zypries' comments came shortly after Germany's economy
minister, Sigmar Gabriel, said he would welcome an alternative
offer for industrial robot maker Kuka following
Chinese home-appliance maker Midea's 4.5 billion
euro ($5 billion) takeover bid.
Kuka is the latest and biggest German industrial technology
group to be targeted by Chinese buyers as the world's
second-largest economy makes the transition from a low-cost
factory location into a high-tech industrial hub.
German government sources have said Berlin will examine how
critical Kuka's technology is for the digitisation of industry,
an economic priority for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.
A sale of Germany's stake in Airbus could open the door for
a Chinese firm to buy a stake in the company.
