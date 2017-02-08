BERLIN Feb 8 Airbus said on Wednesday the company was shocked by and deeply regretted the technical issue that affected a new German A400M military transport and forced Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to use a replacement plane to travel back from Lithuania on Tuesday.

A company spokesman said the company was doing all it could to support a military investigation of the incident and help with any needed analysis. He said a company pilot was standing by to help return the defective aircraft to Germany.

"We are shocked and deeply regret that the defence minister and her delegation suffered significant travel consequences as a result of the breakdown of an A400M," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)