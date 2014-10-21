PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 21 Airbus Group NV said on Tuesday that it is offering airlines a long-range version of its A321neo jetliner, aimed at replacing Boeing Co's 757 jetliner, a long-range single-aisle jet that is no longer in production.
"The long-range version of the A321neo will be the ideal 757 replacement with true transatlantic range, 25 percent lower fuel burn and true long-range comfort," an Airbus spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, writing by Alwyn Scott, editing by G Crosse)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.