By Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 9 Airbus is sprinting to line up
preliminary orders for a revamped version of its A330 jet and is
on stand-by to make an announcement as early as next week's
Farnborough Airshow, but no decision has been taken, people
familiar with the matter said.
The keenly awaited launch of the so-called A330neo hinges on
the response of airlines and lessors being courted just days
before the July 14-20 event, but the planemaker appears to be
close to winning at least two provisional buyers, they said.
Airbus Group's board has not so far given official
authorisation to start marketing the plane, but is ready to do
so depending on the level of commitments.
Publicly, Airbus this week played down the prospect of an
immediate launch in what was partly seen as an effort to insure
itself against perceptions of a flop if no announcement came.
Additionally, the project poses complex issues of production
and strategy, including a virtually certain decision to halt or
slow development of the newer but poor-selling A350-800.
Behind the scenes, however, efforts have accelerated to line
up orders ahead of an announcement that could be the main
feature of the civil side of the world's largest air show.
As a backstop, the Airbus board could discuss the matter on
the eve of its July 30 half-yearly results.
"I think the A330neo will be launched at Farnborough, and if
not, it won't be long in coming," said a senior industry source.
Possible future clients include Delta Air Lines,
which is shopping for as many as 50 jets, and AirAsia,
which wants an A330 upgrade, as well as lessors that have
expressed support such as CIT and Air Lease Corp.
However, Delta is widely considered most likely to weigh
bids from Airbus and rival Boeing later this year.
NO DECISION
Reuters reported in June that Airbus was poised to launch
the A330neo with Rolls-Royce as sole engine supplier,
subject to approval from the Franco-German company's board.
It will be offered in two versions equivalent to the two
existing 253-seat and 295-seat models and offer some 14-15
percent greater efficiency than the existing model.
Airbus said this week the chances were increasing that it
would update its most popular wide-body jet, but it would not
necessarily do so at the closely watched Farnborough Airshow.
The company declined further comment on Wednesday, but
several sources reiterated no decision had yet been taken.
Airbus traditionally makes air show headlines but is aware
of the pitfalls of launching without an order, having launched a
regional version of the same airplane in China last year.
"If they do a launch it will be with a lot of fanfare and
with orders of something like 50 to 100 aircraft," said a senior
aircraft industry source.
"They will not want to have a low-profile launch and can
afford to wait until later in the year." Beyond that, analysts
say the window for action may be closing.
After a strong run of A330 orders while Boeing suffered
delays in its revolutionary 787 Dreamliner, Airbus has fewer
than two full years' worth of production left to deliver
assuming it keeps going at its current record production rate.
To get an upgraded aircraft to market with new engines and
wingtips in 2017 as it hopes, analysts say it must meet its
pledge to decide this year whether to do the $2 billion project.
"It can be done, but it has to be with the right timing and
at the right cost," a person familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by David Evans and Hugh
Lawson)