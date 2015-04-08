(Adds details, background, further quote)
PARIS/BERLIN, April 8
offer airlines more choice in the way they configure their
planes, and sees carriers opting for different levels of comfort
within their economy cabins, a senior Airbus executive said on
Wednesday.
It also plans to redefine the capacity of its wide-body jets
to add premium economy to the traditional economy and business
classes to recognise market trends, Chris Emerson, head of
marketing at Airbus, said in a telephone interview.
Airbus now offers 8-abreast seating as the standard
coach-class layout on its widebody A330, for example, but can
offer 9 seats per row where airlines want to offer a leaner
product in exchange for lower fares.
Nine-abreast is of particular interest to Asian airlines
serving price-sensitive customers, Emerson said.
There is also interest in a 10-abreast A350 rather than the
normal 9-abreast layout for that jet, he said.
"Ninety percent of global air traffic is in the economy
segment," he said.
Airlines have long had the option to configure their cabins
as they wish, but choices have been relatively slim.
Emerson said that airlines would increasingly look at
offering differing comfort levels within the economy cabin.
"We see more and more segmentation in the market."
Besides offering choices to passengers, seats have long been
the centre of a deeper PR battle between Airbus and Boeing.
Each accuses the other of squeezing in passengers to make
their planes seem more efficient on paper.
The new claims are likely to rekindle the debate days ahead
of a major jet interiors show in Germany.
In 2013, Airbus launched a campaign to persuade airlines to
insist on economy class seats that were at least 18 inches wide,
arguing that Boeing was squeezing passengers with narrower
configurations to make its economic performance claims stick.
Boeing officials deny this and say their rival has lost the
argument because the wider fuselage on jets like the 777 allows
for more seats in each row, without sacrificing comfort.
Although it still says 18 inches is the standard, Airbus is
giving more weight to the option to have higher density seating
to give airlines flexibility. It has coined the terms "Budget
Economy" or "Max Abreast" seating versus Comfort Economy.
Currently, 10 percent of Airbus wide-body planes are in the
"Max Abreast" configuration, Emerson said. He said 60 percent of
Boeing planes were configured this way.
"That comparison doesn't work because Boeing airplanes are
designed with a higher standard and level of comfort," a Boeing
spokesman said.
