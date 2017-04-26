BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 26 Europe's Airbus confirmed on Wednesday its chief executive, Tom Enders, had been placed under investigation by Vienna prosecutors in connection with a fighter purchase in 2003 and called the accusations "completely unsubstantiated".
Reuters reported earlier that a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office had confirmed that correspondence seen by the news agency, which listed Enders as one of those accused in a recently opened fraud investigation, was correct.
"Upon our inquiry after initial media reports, the Vienna Prosecutor this afternoon informed us for the first time that all individuals which have been listed in a register by the Austrian Finanzprokuratur (Austria's legal adviser) are under investigation," an Airbus spokesman said by email.
"This list of individuals includes Tom Enders. As we have repeatedly stated, we consider the accusations as completely unsubstantiated." (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results