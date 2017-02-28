UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
PARIS Feb 28 Airbus named on Tuesday Jean-Brice Dumont as head of engineering at its commercial aircraft division, one of the key posts within the European aerospace and defence group.
Airbus said in a statement that Dumont - currently head of engineering at Airbus Helicopters - would join Airbus in September and take over from Charles Champion in December following a transitional phase.
Champion is retiring later this year, but industry sources have said he had clashed with Airbus' chief technology officer Paul Eremenko, who is a former Google executive.
Reuters reported earlier this month that there were doubts over how long Champion would stay in the key engineering role after Eremenko's arrival. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Adrian Croft)
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.