(Adds UK Airbus chief interview)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Feb 24 Airbus Group expects the
competitiveness of its British operations to fall if Britons
vote to leave the European Union in a referendum, potentially
threatening the scale of the planemaker's operations in the
country.
The support of France-headquartered Airbus, which employs
16,000 people in Britain, for those campaigning alongside Prime
Minister David Cameron to stay in the EU comes a day after a
group of company bosses warned that a vote to leave in a June 23
referendum would put the economy at risk.
"If Britain leaves, I cannot imagine that this would have
positive consequences for our competitiveness in Britain," Chief
Executive Tom Enders told a news conference at the aerospace
group's annual results on Wednesday.
Airbus said that while a so-called Brexit would result in a
review of its investment plans in Britain, it does not currently
have a team of people working on contingency plans.
"We don't have any specific contingency plans other than
increasing our productivity, continuing to invest, continuing
what we need to do to succeed," Paul Kahn president of Airbus UK
said in an interview.
The company, which builds wings for jetliners in Britain,
will set up a response team if Britain does vote to leave the
EU, but until then Kahn said there was not a clear picture of
the alternative to membership of the bloc, making planning
difficult.
"You can make all sorts of assumptions positive or negative
and we just don't know what 'Out' looks like, so it's very
difficult to answer questions about," he said.
As such, Airbus is not spending material sums on planning,
he said.
"There's no need to spend money now on hypothetical
situations," Kahn added.
The company's focus in Britain in the meantime is on
ensuring its operations were as competitive as possible.
"Wings are only going to be continued to be made here if we
maintain our global competitiveness," Kahn said. "The EU
genuinely helps us to be globally competitive."
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Estelle
Shirbon)