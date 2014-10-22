BEIJING Oct 22 Airbus Helicopters, the world's
largest civil helicopter maker, expects China and Hong Kong to
become its biggest global market within six years as Beijing
starts to lift restrictions on the use of low altitude airspace
from 2015.
The Airbus Group NV's helicopter division expects
to increase its annual sales in China to 150 units by 2020 from
around 30-40 helicopters now, its China president Norbert Ducrot
told Reuters.
Sales in the United States, the firm's biggest market,
average around 120-150 aircraft per year.
"The China market is very small with a big potential,"
Ducrot said in an interview in Beijing. "I am pretty sure around
2020, China will be the first market for Airbus Helicopters."
"Before (our customers) were mostly state companies, police
and fire fighting, but now we can see the emergence of civil
private helicopter operators," he added.
China simplified flight approval procedures for private
aircraft late last year, but the fledgling market for
helicopters and small aircraft has been constrained by the
military's control of low altitude airspace.
A dearth of small airports, maintenance facilities,
mechanics and pilots have also hampered the sector's growth.
Ducrot said he expects demand for helicopters and small
aircraft to pick up gradually when China starts to open up its
low altitude airspace next year.
As infrastructure improves and the military opens up more
airspace by 2020, Ducrot estimates there will be 50,000
helicopters in China over the next 30 years. There are only
about 330 helicopters currently in operation in China, including
Hong Kong.
Other small plane makers are also expanding to cash in on
China's growth potential.
Textron Inc's Cessna Aircraft Company and Embraer SA
have started assembling business jets in China, while
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and Dassault Falcon
are adding service and maintenance centers in China.
Airbus Helicopters is currently the market leader in China,
with customers that include state-backed Citic Offshore
Helicopter Co Ltd. In July, it announced an order
for 123 helicopters to three privately owned Chinese general
aviation companies, a deal that would effectively double the
size of its fleet over the next five years.
In March, it also signed an agreement with Aivcopter, the
firm's long-time government-owned partner, to jointly produce
1,000 EC175 models.
Industry observers say more than 200 general aviation
companies, mostly privately owned, are lining up for regulatory
approval in China.
Existing companies are also planning to expand their
facilities. Beidahuang, China's biggest general aviation service
provider, plans to buy over 40 planes and helicopters,
increasing its fleet to around 130 by 2020.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)