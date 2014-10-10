BERLIN Oct 10 Europe's Airbus said on Friday it had signed a framework agreement with China's state purchasing agency to supply 70 A320-family jets.

The "general terms agreement," signed in Berlin during a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, is for current-generation A320 and A321 models, Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters.

Such aircraft are worth $94 million to $110 million each at list prices, valuing the provisional deal at around $7 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Writing by Tim Hepher, Editing by Laurence Frost)