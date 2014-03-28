PARIS, March 28 Airbus Group said on
Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bank of
China to cooperate on financing operations and
aircraft management.
Both parties will cooperate on domestic and international
settlement, global cash management and treasury operations as
well as loan and trade financing, aircraft leasing, aircraft
asset management, hedging and corporate loans.
"The agreement will provide broader financing options to
Airbus Group's customers, including various currency options,
and develop corporate and structured finance opportunities in
China and globally," Airbus said in a statement.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet)