MOBILE, Ala, Sept 14 Airbus Group SA doesn't anticipate taking a hit to aircraft orders from the economic slowdown in China, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Monday, as Airbus opened its first jetliner factory on U.S. soil.

"Obviously we watch our markets with great interest," Enders said in an interview at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $600 million plant in Mobile, Alabama. "But at this point I have no reason to believe that the Chinese market is breaking down or anything like that."

Enders also said the Toulouse, France-based company is "happy with the current euro-dollar relationship" and has no plans to change its foreign-exchange hedging strategy. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)