PARIS, Sept 19 Airbus Group confirmed
on Monday it is planning cost cuts as it embarks on a project to
introduce more digital methods into its operations, but denied a
report it is working on new cuts as a result of cost overruns on
its largest planes.
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that Airbus
was preparing a new restructuring and cost-cutting plan that
would be unveiled next month in a drive to offset expensive
delays in some of its programmes.
The newspaper said the plan was not yet finalised and could
involve group-wide job cuts.
A spokesman said Airbus was not working on a new programme
but was focused on the "digitalisation project to modernise
Europe's largest aerospace group" announced in July.
"As was announced by Tom Enders (in July), the envisaged
cost-cutting aims at being a contribution to value creation and
in particular to the digital transformation at Airbus Group."
"It is misleading to interpret this being a reaction to any
short term business issues," he said.
Airbus has said it plans to introduce digital methods to
overhaul the way it builds and delivers planes from design to
production and product support.
"And therefore we will look into the structural set-up of
the group to overlap synergies - further cost reductions,
particularly between group of a corporate level and the
divisional level," the spokesman said.
He said this would set the groundwork to achieve the group's
earnings and cashflow targets and growth potential "for 2017 and
beyond."
