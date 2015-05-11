KUALA LUMPUR May 11 Malaysia has grounded its
Airbus A400M military transport plane following a crash
involving a similar aircraft in Spain at the weekend, state news
agency Bernama reported on Monday.
The Royal Malaysian Air Force received the first of four
A400M aircraft in March this year. It is the first export
customer for the A400M outside of the original launch nations,
according to Airbus.
An Airbus A400M plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday,
killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to
ground the troop and cargo carrier.
