BERLIN, April 1 Airbus is sticking to
plans to deliver 20 of its A400M military transporter planes
this year as it works with engine partners to resolve problems
discovered in the propeller gear boxes, it said on Friday.
Two separate problems have been identified in the gear
boxes, requiring the aircraft to undergo regular inspections and
to have parts replaced if necessary, Airbus said.
One issue was with the material structure and strength of
the ring gear in about 14 gear boxes produced in the first half
of 2015. The other problem was cracking of a plug that could see
small parts of metal released into the oil system of the
gearbox, affecting gear boxes that rotate to the right.
However Airbus stressed that the aircraft, which have four
propeller engines, can fly normally.
"We continue to aim for 20 deliveries this year, counting on
EPI and Avio to bring the adequate solutions to the propeller
gear box issue in the necessary timeframe," Fernando Alonso,
Head of Military Aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space
Division, said in a statement to Reuters.
EPI is the engine consortium for the A400M and Italy's Avio
provides the power transmission for the engine.
The A400M programme has been beset with delays and Airbus is
currently working on a revised delivery schedule for this year.
Airbus has already delivered two A400Ms to Britain this
year.
