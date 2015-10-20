(Adds dropped final paragraph)
By Tim Hepher and Georgina Prodhan
PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 20 Airbus Group
has named Siemens executive Dirk Hoke as the next
head of its Defence and Space division, recruiting an industrial
high-flyer with no previous aerospace experience to regenerate
its second-largest division.
Hoke, 46, will join Europe's largest aerospace group in
January and progressively take over from Bernhard Gerwert, who
is due to retire in mid-2016, Airbus said on Tuesday.
The recruitment of the former Renault research
engineer from his role as head of Siemens' Customer Services
Division will reduce the average age of the 15-member Airbus
Group executive committee, populated mainly by aerospace
veterans in their late fifties or older, to below 55.
He will learn the ropes during the first quarter of next
year and take over from Gerwert on April 1, Airbus said, adding
that Gerwert will continue to advise him until June at least.
Hoke's appointment reflects efforts by Airbus CEO Tom Enders
to reach beyond aerospace as it contends with competition from
other high-tech companies and pressures to adapt to digital
manufacturing techniques.
Enders said Hoke is "well equipped for a world and business
environment that is ever more accelerating" and noted his
experience in project management and services.
Speaking to Siemens investors in 2013, Hoke hailed a
"manufacturing renaissance" but emphasised the importance of
reducing lead times from concept to market -- a perennial
headache for a defence industry that is plagued by costly
delays.
At Airbus he will face challenges including slow deliveries
of the A400M military airlifter and questions over strategy for
drones and the long-term future of the Eurofighter jet, which is
also backed by BAE Systems and Finmeccanica.
He joins at a tough time for Europe's defence industry,
which is struggling as cash-strapped governments cut back
military spending.
The Munich-based Defence & Space division was recently
combined and slimmed down under Gerwert to focus on warplanes,
missiles, satellites and space rockets.
It reported a loss on flat revenue in the first half but
remains the group's second-largest division by sales and orders
behind the commercial aircraft business.
By recruiting from one of a handful of German groups famed
for grooming the country's elite managers, analysts said that
Enders appeared to have recognised the lack of a younger
generation of German-born industrial leaders inside his group.
He had also neatly avoided rekindling political tensions
with Germany over national interests by keeping defence under
German leadership, even though officially he claims to have to
rid the European company of any politics in filling top jobs.
