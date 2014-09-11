The logo of Airbus Group is seen at the Bordeaux Merignac airport, southwestern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways have resolved a three-month old dispute that had been blocking the delivery of the first of ten A380s ordered by the Gulf airline, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment.

Qatar Airways, which had refused to take delivery of the first three aircraft due to concerns about the quality of the cabin interior, was unavailable for comment.

Separately, industry sources said Airbus had been forced to delay the first flight of the A320neo because of what one described as a "minor" technical issue.

A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment on whether there had been a delay but said the company's plan to fly the plane in the third quarter remained unchanged.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud)