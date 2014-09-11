(In penultimate paragraph, corrects spelling of Airbus
executive's name to Eccleston, not Ecclestone)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 11 Airbus and Qatar Airways
have resolved a three-month old dispute that had been blocking
the delivery of the first of ten A380s ordered by the Gulf
airline, industry sources said.
Airbus declined to comment.
Qatar Airways, which had refused to take delivery of the
first three aircraft, citing concerns about the quality of the
cabin interior, was not immediately available for comment.
The airline's chief executive said in July it would seek
compensation for the delay.
Separately, industry sources said Airbus had been forced to
hold off the first flight of the A320neo because of what one
described as a "minor" technical issue that emerged in testing.
A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment on whether there
had been a delay, but said the company's plan to fly the plane
in the third quarter remained unchanged.
Airbus has sold over 3,000 of the A320neo, a revamped
version of its best-selling A320 short- and medium-haul jet,
which is due to enter service in 2015.
It has not published a detailed schedule for the maiden
flight in Toulouse, France, making it difficult to verify
whether the schedule has slipped within the published window.
But the sources said it was earlier expected to take place
in the first half of September.
The timing of maiden flights is typically decided by the
independent in-house flight-test team a few days beforehand,
depending on the outcome of final tests and the weather.
Airbus is conducting ground trials but is running out of
margin to ensure the flight does not slip back into the fourth
quarter, which was the original target date for the debut.
The maiden flight and the first aircraft in service will use
engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney, derived from the
same family as a new generation of engines for the Bombardier
CSeries, which has suffered recent problems in tests.
"Airbus and Pratt & Whitney are working together towards the
first flight and there is no change in plans to carry it out in
the third quarter," the Airbus spokesman said.
Speaking at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in
Washington, Barry Eccleston, president and CEO of Airbus
Americas, said he was not aware of any disruption and said
Airbus had been pleased with development of the main new feature
of the engine, a fuel-saving gear system.
In another key milestone this month, European safety
authorities say Airbus is due to achieve certification for its
newest wide-body jet, the A350, by the end of September.
