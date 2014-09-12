(Adds extra quotes, details, Pratt & Whitney comment)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 11 Europe's Airbus has
lifted a stumbling block to delivery of the world's largest
jetliner to Qatar but faces the growing prospect of delays for
the first flight of its newest small jet, the A320neo, several
people familiar with the matter said.
After a three-month dispute that had blocked the delivery of
the first of ten A380 superjumbos ordered by Qatar Airways, the
Gulf airline has agreed to take the new jet, they said.
Airbus declined to comment.
Qatar Airways, which had refused to take delivery of the
first three aircraft, citing concerns about the quality of the
cabin interior, was not available for comment. In July, its
chief executive said he would seek compensation for the delay.
Separately, industry sources said Airbus had been forced to
hold off the first flight of the A320neo because of what one
described as a "minor" technical issue.
A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment on whether there
had been a delay, but said the company's plan to fly the plane
in the third quarter remained unchanged.
"Airbus and Pratt & Whitney are working together towards the
first flight, and there is no change in plans to carry it out in
the third quarter," the Airbus spokesman said.
However, a person familiar with the matter said it now
looked increasingly likely that the first flight would be pushed
back to the fourth quarter.
"When flight testing starts is less important than having a
successful flight test campaign," the person said.
The A320neo, a revamped version of its best-selling A320
short- and medium-haul jet, is hugely important to Airbus after
it sold more than 3,000, resulting in sharp increases in its
share price. The airplane is due to enter service in 2015.
Airbus has not published a schedule, making it difficult to
verify whether the timing has slipped within the official
window. But the sources said the first flight had at one point
been pencilled in for the first half of September.
ENGINE SCRUTINY
Airbus plans a complex year-long flight test programme using
eight aircraft spanning three versions of the A320neo family.
Each version has a choice of two types of engine, so the
planemaker must achieve safety certification for six types.
The amount of testing and data storage and analysis needed
to certify modern aircraft has soared, from 12,000 parameters
when the current version of A320 made its debut in 1987 to
670,000 parameters for the A350, which is nearing certification.
Most attention is on the performance of the engines after
problems with a broadly similar Pratt & Whitney engine caused
the temporary suspension of flight trials for the Bombardier
CSeries, a new competitor to Airbus and Boeing jets.
The maiden A320neo flight and the first aircraft in service
will use PW1100G-JM engines of Pratt & Whitney, part of
the same family as those being tested for the CSeries. The
companies involved have said the two engine types are different.
Two industry sources said there was speculation of a new
glitch in testing, but the person familiar with the matter said
Airbus and Pratt & Whitney were taking extra care to ensure they
had completed their analysis of the tests carried out so far.
Asked about the reported delay, a Pratt & Whitney
spokeswoman said by email: "We are working closely with Airbus
as we prepare for first flight".
With its gamble of revamping a successful cash-cow model
riding on smooth flight tests, Airbus may be reluctant to start
flying until it is certain the engine is performing smoothly,
especially in light of the CSeries' three-month grounding.
Although Airbus has massively outsold the delayed CSeries,
the setbacks to the Canadian jet also mean there is less data
available to their common engine maker than would have been the
case if the CSeries had entered service on time in 2013.
The Pratt & Whitney-powered version of A320neo is due to
enter service in the fourth quarter of 2015. Aircraft using
engines from CFM, a joint venture of General Electric and
France's Safran, should enter service in mid-2016.
Speaking at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, Barry
Eccleston, president and CEO of Airbus Americas, said he was not
aware of any disruption and Airbus had been pleased with the
main new feature of Pratt's engine, a fuel-saving gear system.
Flightglobal, meanwhile, reported that CFM had rescheduled
flight tests for two versions including one planned for the
A320neo, but a CFM spokeswoman said there was nothing unusual
about this and that certification would be unaffected.
In another key milestone, European safety authorities have
said Airbus is on time to achieve certification for its newest
wide-body jet, the A350, by the end of September.
