FRANKFURT Dec 16 Airbus Group has
shortlisted Carlyle and KKR for the defence
electronics unit it is selling, after the two U.S. buyout groups
put in significantly higher offers than other contenders, three
people familiar with the deal said.
German defence group Rheinmetall as well as a
consortium comprising peer OHB and Cinven have been
told they did not make the short list, the people added.
Carlyle and KKR declined comment. Airbus was not immediately
available.
Airbus said on Tuesday that it is on the verge of selecting
a final candidate for the unit and expects a decision by the end
of the month.
A fourth source familiar with the discussions said earlier
on Wednesday that no selection had been made.
Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is currently
selling several businesses to focus its defence division on
warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.
The defence electronics business, which has annual EBITDA of
90 million euros ($98 million)in its core business, could fetch
a price of up to 1 billion euros, sources familiar with the deal
have said.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)