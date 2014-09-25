TOULOUSE, France, Sept 25 Airbus Group
has begun sounding out potential partners for parts of its
defence and security business whose future was left undecided in
a recent portfolio review, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on
Thursday.
Airbus Group this month unveiled plans to sell various
communications, sonar and software businesses with revenues of 2
billion euros and to focus its Defence and Space division on
warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.
The fate of a third group of assets, involving mainly its
defence electronics and border security activities, was left
undecided, but Airbus Group said it was not prepared to invest
the money that would be needed to conquer a global position.
"The decision is that clearly this is not a core business
for us and we have started to discuss with possibly interested
parties," Enders told Reuters in an interview.
Asked whether Airbus Group favoured a disposal or
joint-ventures for all or part of those activities, he said: "It
really depends on who has an interest and who wants to be buying
this business or to be a majority partner and so on ... But the
decision has been taken that this is not a core business for us
in the future."
Enders said Airbus Group would work "as soon as possible" to
formulate the next steps but was not bound by any particular
timeline or sequence.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the first flight of the
Airbus civil planemaking subsidiary's A320neo, an aircraft whose
popularity with airlines and Airbus stockholders -- alongside
the failure of a bid to carry out a major defence merger in 2012
-- prompted the group to review its defence and space strategy.
The shake-up marks a break with previous efforts to
diversify into security activities and a halt to investment in
defence electronics, in which Airbus lacks the scale of rivals.
Europe's defence industry is struggling as cash-strapped
governments cut back on arms spending. Airbus Group, then known
as EADS, responded in 2012 by trying to merge with UK defence
firm BAE Systems but the deal was blocked by Germany.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)