Sept 22 The commercial aircraft unit of Airbus Group SE is confident in plans from Pratt & Whitney to solve engine production delays for its next-generation single-aisle planes, the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer for Customers John Leahy said Thursday.

"It is disappointing the situation we find ourselves in. But it's a good engine for everything we can see. They have some production difficulties that they're working their way through," Leahy told reporters in New York after a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club.

United Technologies Corp said earlier this month it would deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, missing its target of 200 and pressuring cash flow. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)