Sept 22 The commercial aircraft unit of Airbus
Group SE is confident in plans from Pratt & Whitney to
solve engine production delays for its next-generation
single-aisle planes, the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer for
Customers John Leahy said Thursday.
"It is disappointing the situation we find ourselves in. But
it's a good engine for everything we can see. They have some
production difficulties that they're working their way through,"
Leahy told reporters in New York after a gathering of aviation
executives and analysts known as the Wings Club.
United Technologies Corp said earlier this month it
would deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, missing its
target of 200 and pressuring cash flow.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)