MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 Airbus Group's new U.S. factory in Mobile, Alabama, will build predominantly A321 aircraft, the company's largest single-aisle plane, Chief Executive Fabrice Brégier said on Sunday.

More than half of the factory's production will be A321 aircraft, which seat up to 240 passengers, Brégier said at a press conference before the plant's opening on Monday.

"I think it will be much more than that," he said. "From what I can see, probably three-quarters of them" will be A321s.

The Airbus plane, part of the A320 family, is the toughest competitor to rival Boeing Co's single-aisle 737, offering more seating and range than Boeing's largest 737 model. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao and Bill Trott)