FRANKFURT Oct 16 Germany should not be
surprised if defence companies feel more welcome elsewhere
considering the sector is treated like 'smut' in Europe's
biggest economy, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom
Enders told a German newspaper.
"In Germany, a well-known minister called it a 'shame' that
the domestic defence industry is more or less successful. By
contrast, the defence minister in France calls a press
conference to happily announce that the industry has
significantly increased its exports," daily Handelsblatt quoted
Enders as saying in an interview published on Thursday.
In response to criticism of arms sales to unstable regions
like the Middle East, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has
taken a more cautious approach to approving exports.
On Tuesday, Enders told Reuters that Airbus was seriously
considering basing new helicopter programmes in France rather
than Germany in the future after Germany blocked the export of
military helicopters to Uzbekistan.
"If we are pushed into the smut category here in Germany,
one shouldn't be surprised if companies act accordingly,"
Enders, an outspoken critic of the German government's stance on
exports, told Handelsblatt when asked whether the atmosphere was
better for defence firms in France than in Germany.
