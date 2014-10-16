FRANKFURT Oct 16 Germany should not be surprised if defence companies feel more welcome elsewhere considering the sector is treated like 'smut' in Europe's biggest economy, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German newspaper.

"In Germany, a well-known minister called it a 'shame' that the domestic defence industry is more or less successful. By contrast, the defence minister in France calls a press conference to happily announce that the industry has significantly increased its exports," daily Handelsblatt quoted Enders as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

In response to criticism of arms sales to unstable regions like the Middle East, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has taken a more cautious approach to approving exports.

On Tuesday, Enders told Reuters that Airbus was seriously considering basing new helicopter programmes in France rather than Germany in the future after Germany blocked the export of military helicopters to Uzbekistan.

"If we are pushed into the smut category here in Germany, one shouldn't be surprised if companies act accordingly," Enders, an outspoken critic of the German government's stance on exports, told Handelsblatt when asked whether the atmosphere was better for defence firms in France than in Germany. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)