PARIS, April 15 Airbus Group will ask
shareholders to approve an exceptional share buyback of up to 10
percent of its capital at its annual meeting on May 27, the
aerospace group said on Wednesday.
The move is designed to allow the board of Europe's largest
aerospace company flexibility to distribute part of the proceeds
from divestments, it said in a statement.
The exceptional buyback comes on top of a separate share
repurchase programme covering up to 10 percent of the company's
capital, which would be renewed under a separate resolution. The
existing programme is mainly linked to employee share schemes.
Airbus Group does not intend to hold more than 10 percent of
its own share capital as a result of both buybacks, it said,
adding that the shares acquired through the exceptional buyback
would be "promptly cancelled".
Airbus is also pressing ahead with previously announced
plans to adopt "European Company" status.
Holding company Airbus Group N.V. would be renamed Airbus
Group SE and would keep its registered seat and head office in
Amsterdam.
"The main purpose of this move is to reflect, in its legal
form, the diversified operational presence of the group in
different European countries," the statement said.
The planemaker would remain listed in Paris, Frankfurt and
Spain.
A European Company is governed by European Union law that is
applicable in all 28 member states. The regime is designed to
smooth the governance of companies formed from cross-border
mergers or with their principal operations in several countries.
Airbus Group dropped the word "European" from its title when
it changed its name from European Aeronautic Defence and Space
Company (EADS) last year to embrace its planemaking brand, but
its leaders continue to stress its European credentials.
Formed from an international merger in 2000, it was plagued
for years by Franco-German in-fighting that has receded under
Chief Executive Tom Enders and his predecessor Louis Gallois.
