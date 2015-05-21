BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited units open at $10.00 in debut
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
PARIS May 21 Airbus expects to win a "significant number" of orders at next month's Paris Airshow, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud was speaking at a news conference hosted by France's GIFAS aerospace industry association, which he also heads.
The air show, which claims to be the world's largest, runs from June 15 to 21. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.