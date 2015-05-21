(Adds details)
PARIS May 21 Airbus expects to win a
"significant number" of orders at next month's Paris Airshow, a
senior executive said on Thursday.
Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud was
speaking at a news conference hosted by France's GIFAS aerospace
industry association, of which he is also president.
He also said Airbus's delivery plans for the A400M military
transporter faced possible disruption following a fatal crash
earlier this month, but declined to comment further on the
progress of a judicial investigation.
Airbus urged nations operating the plane this week to carry
out tests on a piece of engine software.
"The work is ongoing. To understand the root cause, an
(alert) was sent out as a precaution. As soon as we began to
identify a certain number of aspects of what had happened, then
it was our duty to warn operators," Lahoud told reporters.
Two people familiar with the matter have said the crash may
have been caused by a suspected problem in installing the
software, but say it is too early to rule out other causes.
The A400M will be displayed on the ground at the Paris
Airshow, but will not take part in daily flying displays,
organizers said.
Bombardier's CS300 CSeries jetliner will make its
debut flying appearance there following a spate of development
delays.
Other highlights include Ukraine's Antonov An-178 military
transporter, which staged a maiden flight earlier this month.
France expects a record number of visitors and more than
2,200 exhibitors at the air show, which runs from June 15 to 21.
After a pause due to budget cuts, U.S. military aircraft
will be returning to Paris but none will be performing in the
air, organizers said.
Gilles Fournier, the salon's deputy director, said he
"regretted" the U.S. absence from the popular flying shows.
The newest U.S. combat jet, the Lockheed Martin
F-35, is not scheduled to make the trip to Paris.
Lockheed said on Monday it was working to resolve
"relatively minor" issues with a portable version of the F-35
fighter jet's automated logistics system, but that these should
not impede a Marine Corps milestone this summer.
