PARIS May 29 Airbus Group announced
the creation of a $150 million venture capital fund and said it
had hired a Google executive to run a new centre in
Silicon Valley as it seeks to wave a digital wand over its
heavy-manufacturing culture.
The planemaker said on Friday that Airbus Group Ventures
would invest in "disruptive and innovative" technologies
worldwide. It will be headed by Tim Dombrowski, 54, formerly a
partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
The European group also said it had recruited Google
executive and former U.S. aeronautics researcher Paul Eremenko,
35, to run an innovation centre in Silicon Valley.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders announced the
centre's creation on Wednesday, saying it would provide
promising avenues for technology it might otherwise miss.
It is the latest evidence of efforts by planemakers to woo
technologists as potential partners and comes weeks after Enders
took the company's top management team to California to see what
lessons could be learned from the digital revolution.
Enders was quoted as saying after a previous visit to
Silicon Valley last year that the aerospace industry must work
more closely with high-tech companies - some of which, like
Google, are encroaching on its turf through drone projects.
Boeing's Chief Executive Jim McNerney said last year
it wanted it to be more like Apple in the way it innovates,
rather than doing a "moonshot" development every 25 years.
Both planemakers have talked of the need to introduce
improvements more quickly, without waiting for all-new plane
developments that take years and cost around $15 billion.
Though the highly safety-regulated and capital-intensive
aerospace industry will always be conservative about the major
bets that drive plane developments, Enders wants Airbus to learn
to act "more quickly and with more courage", an aide said.
Aerospace companies say they are increasingly thinking about
software rather than hardware throughout their businesses.
Although next month will still see hundreds of jet orders at
the Paris Airshow, the focus of competition between Airbus and
Boeing is shifting quickly towards the way they build planes now
that each has almost a decade's worth of orders to fulfil.
On Thursday, Airbus presented to journalists its plans for a
futuristic factory in which humans, robots and cobots - or
collaborative robots - interact to make planes more smoothly and
cheaply, but acknowledged it would not happen overnight.
