BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 15 Airbus Group is on the verge of selecting a final candidate to buy a package of defence electronics that it has put up for sale and expects to close a deal by the end of the month, strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Tuesday.
It has already whittled down 11 offers to half a dozen and expects to make a final selection "within hours", he told a news briefing, adding that this could mean 24, 48, 72 or 96 hours.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told the same end-year company briefing that Europe's largest planemaker stood by the struggling A380 superjumbo and hoped to sell more of them, but he ruled out an imminent decision on a possible upgrade.
He also said Airbus Group would return more money to shareholders, without giving a specific timetable or target. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.